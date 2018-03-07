After Vladimir Lenin’s statue was dozed down in Tripura and Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue was defaced in Kolkata, the vandalism row seems to have reached Uttar Pradesh. As per reports it was found that the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalized in Meerut. After the statue was vandalised, dalit community in the area took out protests and even blocked the traffic. Later, the protestors dispersed after the authorities assured them that a new statue will soon be installed.

Dr BR Ambedkar, who is popularly known as Baba Saheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination against Untouchables (Dalits). Soon after it was highlighted that the BR Ambedkar’s statue was vandalised, Dalit community launched the protest and even blocked traffic for hours. Later, after the authorities reached the spot they assured the protestors that a new BR Ambedkar statue will be installed. After being assured by the authorities, the Dalit community called off their protests.

Taking the cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh police rushed to the spot in order to avoid any sort of violence in the area. As per sources, the statue was vandalised following local caste tension. This is not the first time that Ambedkar’s statue has been vandalised. Earlier, in 2017 there were reports of Ambedkar statue vandalism in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. The following reports of Ambedkar’s statue being vandalised comes after Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue in Kolkata was defaced by unidentified people. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police pressed into action and nabbed seven people in the regard. Commenting on the matter, Sidharth Nath Singh, WB BJP In-charge said, “Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. He is son of Bengal. Those guilty should be arrested immediately. CM Mamata Banerjee should punish those who vandalised his statue. We strongly condemn this incident”

