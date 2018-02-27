Mahamaya Balika Inter College has now emerged as the first government school in Noida to get a vending machine for sanitary napkins in hostel. The first government school to get a sanitary pad vending machine in its hostel is situated in Sector 93, Noida. The following machine that has been installed in the hostel of the Noida School was donated to the school by an NGO on February 26.

In a bid to eliminate the stereotypes surrounding the sanitary pads and in order to help women to fight the menstrual cycle, the school authorities in Noida have come up with an all-new strategy to boost the use of sanitary pads instead of cloth among women. In order to break the stereotypes, the Mahamaya Balika Inter College has now emerged as the first government school in Noida to get a vending machine for sanitary napkins in the hostel. The first government school to get a sanitary pad vending machine in its hostel is situated in Sector 93, Noida.

Soon after the sanitary pads vending machine was installed in the school, all the students along with the hostlers were given a live demonstration of the functioning of the vending machine. The following machine that has been installed in the hostel of the Noida School was donated to the school by an NGO on February 26. The school had also made sure that the cost of sanitary pads is extremely subsidised. As per a report by TOI, a girl can get a sanitary pad from the machine by putting just Re 1.

The following measure has come as a blessing for all the girls who use to shy away from asking sanitary pads from a shopkeeper. Talking to TOI, a student from the school said that this sanitary pad vending machine would serve as a great help during emergency times. The student said, “This can be a great help in emergency situations when a need for the sanitary napkin arises. We will be able to evade embarrassing situations.” Another girl student claimed that the machine will help all the first timers and also to those who do not have fixed menstruation cycle.

Later, a gynecologist also held a hygiene session with the girl students and also discussed their problems. The doctor said that the teenage girls came up several personal problems and pains of irregular periods.

