On April 2, communal violence erupted in Karauli, Rajasthan. The violence left almost two dozen persons injured. Following this, the internet access has been suspended in the district until midnight.

While multiple shops and vehicles were set on fire, the police enforced a curfew. Police officials stated that “stones were thrown at a motorbike rally celebrating the Hindu new year. An unnamed person allegedly flung stones at a motorcycle rally held as part of a religious parade on Saturday, setting a two-wheeler and a business on fire.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted “Regarding the incident in Karauli, talking to the DG, Police has taken detailed information about the situation. Instructions have been given to the police to deal strictly with every miscreant. I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order.”

करौली में हुई घटना को लेकर डीजी, पुलिस से बात कर स्थिति की विस्तृत जानकारी ली है। पुलिस को हर उपद्रवी से सख्ती से निपटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मैं आमजन से अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2022

Therefore, curfew was established as a result to maintain peace and order. The protest was held on the first day of the Hindu New Year, known as ‘Nav Samvatsar.’