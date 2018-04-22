Union Minister Santosh Gangwar erupted controversy after he made a statement over the recent rape cases that took place in the Kathua and Unnao. He said that the rape incidents are unfortunate, but cannot be stopped sometimes. He asserted that people should not fuss over one or two rape incidents in a big country like India.

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar made a controversial statement on Sunday when he said that one-or-two rape cases in a big country like India should not be hyped. He asserted that government has become vigilant everywhere and those who found involve in the crime will be punished. The BJP minister made the comment in the wake of the protests over the recent rape case that took place in Kathua, where an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered and in Unnao case, where a sixteen-year-old was raped by a BJP MLA. He added that rape incidents are unfortunate, but cannot be prevented sometimes.

“Aisi ghatnaye (rape cases) durbhagyapurn hoti hain,par kabhi kabhi roka nahi ja sakta hai.Sarkar sakriya hai sab jagah, karyavahi kar rahi hai. Itne bade desh mein ek do ghatna ho jaye to baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye (Such cases are unfortunate, but sometimes cannot be prevented. Governments everywhere are alert and action is being taken. Fuss shouldn’t be made if one or two such incidents take place in a vast nation),” a leading news agency quoted Gangwar as saying. Gagwar, meanwhile, has welcomed the provision of death penalty for rape of any girl below 12 years.

Aisi ghatnaye(rape cases) durbhagyapurn hoti hain,par kabhi kabhi roka nahi ja sakta hai.Sarkar sakriya hai sab jagah ,karyavahi kar rahi hai.Itne bade desh mein ek do ghatna ho jaye to baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye: Santosh Gangwar,Union Minister pic.twitter.com/yy3JJQQ4oz — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

I welcome the provision of death penalty for rape of any girl below 12 years and increasing punishment from 10 to 20 years if a girl below 16 years is violated. This will help in bringing deterrence in society. All of us have to stand up against this crime. https://t.co/nDC4AUjve8 — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) April 22, 2018

ALSO READ: President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to ordinance on death penalty for rape of children below 12 years

In a tweet, that reads: “I welcome the provision of death penalty for rape of any girl below 12 years and increasing punishment from 10 to 20 years if a girl below 16 years is violated. This will help in bringing deterrence in society. All of us have to stand up against this crime,” Gangwar has welcomed the ordinance. On April 21, Union cabinet approved an ordinance to award death sentence to rapists of children below 12 years of age.

ALSO READ: J&K police releases statement to counter misinformation on social media, says Kathua girl was sexually assaulted

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App