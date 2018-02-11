Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi and BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said that the prime minister must stop dwelling in the past in his speeches and start focussing on his work. He added that the party will have to give answers to people in 2019 and it will have nothing to show in its report card as it was yet to open its account.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched another attack on PM Narendra Modi and asked him to stop giving speeches on the past and start working as he was yet to open his account. He added that the prime minister will have to explain to the country in 2019 as to what he did in last five years. “You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka ahead of upcoming assembly elections in the state. Mr Gandhi added that BJP govt had failed to fulfill most of its promises. “BJP failed to create jobs, bring back black money and brought down the economy, but all Modi talks about is Congress is this, Congress is that,”the Gandhi scion said. Gandhi accused Modi govt of waiving loans of industrialists but not doing anything about the debts of the farmers. He added that Congress’ govt had given a corruption-free govt in the state of Karnataka, while BJP had broken records in graft in the state.

“The previous BJP government in Karnataka broke world records in corruption and they come here and talk on corruption pointing at us,” he said. Karnataka is set to go to polls in April-May this year to elect members of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka. During the ‘Janashirvada Yatra’ in the state, Gandhi also walked out of the bus and walked some distance on foot along with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC President G Parameshwara while the crowds tried to get close to him.