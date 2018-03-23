Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Rahul Gandhi and accused him of playing politics over 39 Indians killed in Iraq. Earlier this week, Sushma Swaraj had revealed that all the Indians who had gone missing in 2014 from Iraq's Mosul were dead. She had added that a team of Iraqi and Indian officials had found their bodies from a mass grave in Badush.

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asked him to stop playing politics over the dead bodies of 39 Indians killed in Iraq’s Mosul. Earlier the Congress chief had criticised the government over the unfortunate death of Indians. “All I will tell Rahul Gandhi is he should not do politics on dead bodies of Indians who lost their lives in very unfortunate circumstances,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad retorted by saying during a presser.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed Rajya Sabha that all 39 years who had gone missing in the year 2014 were killed by the Islamic State. She had further said that a team of Iraqi and Indian officials had found their bodies from a mass grave in Badush. Amid the criticism, PM Narendra Modi had sided with his ministers Gen VK Singh and Sushma Swaraj saying they tried their best to get the Indians rescued. “Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul,” the prime minister had posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“MEA and particularly my colleagues Sushma Swaraj Ji and VK Singh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas,” he had further added.

