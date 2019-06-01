#StopHindiImposition: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal says Draft National Education Policy misunderstood on language front: Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the committee has only submitted its report to Ministry which is not the policy. Nishank, who was appointed as the Union Minister for the first time, said that before taking the final decision, the government will seek public feedback.

#StopHindiImposition: After the #StopHindiImposition protests gained momentum in Tamil Nadu, the government on Saturday clarified that no language will be imposed on any state. While dismissing the apprehensions over three language formula as recommended in the Draft National Education Policy 2019, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the committee has only submitted its report to Ministry which is not the policy. Nishank, who was appointed as the Union Minister for the first time, said that before taking the final decision, the government will seek public feedback.

His reaction came hours after Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government has no intention to impose any language on anybody as it wants to promote all Indian languages. He also made it clear that the new goverenmnet-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a decision on the issue.

Javadekar maintained that the report on the three-language formula is just a recommendation and it has not even been considered and therefore the misunderstanding that the government has taken any decision is untrue. Seconding Pokhriyal, he said that after the government will get the public feedback then only it will come up before the government.

Earlier, the politicians of south Indian state including Opposition leader and DMK chief MK Stalin, recently formed Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan opposed the Centre’s proposal to make Hindi mandatory third language till Class 8th in Tamil Nadu schools. They said that Hindi should not be made compulsory in schools. The DMK, which swept the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, took a lead in slamming the Centre’s proposal.

Opposing the recommendations, Stalin said that the DMK will oppose any move to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu schools. He said that the proposal has hurt the people of Tamil Nadu who are aware of their linguistic identity. While Bollywood-turned-politician said that he has acted in many Hindi films and the language should not be imposed on anyone.

On Saturday, Twitter was flooded with the messages protesting the new government’s proposal with hashtags #StopHindiImposition and #TNAgainstHindiImposition. As many as one lakh tweets were posted on the popular social media platform.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App