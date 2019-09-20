Storm Area 51: The area which was under high protection since decades has been finally opened up for the visitors, although people do not get permission from the law enforcement yet. But the alien enthusiasts set up the camp near Nevada.

Storm Area 51: Since many decades area 51 had been sealed for everyone in the world, US Air force officials never allowed anybody to enter Nevada, area 51 and that is why it rumoured as the place of aliens. Well after the decades’ aliens enthusiasts raid the place on Thursday morning and decided to go to the place even after the serious warning by the officials.

The place was a secret area for the US Air Force where they used to practice their heavy trails but the common man started showing their interest to visit the place. As per the local media, people started setting up the camps near Nevada. It has been speculated that there are 150 people who have been reached already. Well, all of that started after an internet joke it seemed to be funny earlier but now people showed their enthusiasm to know the truth.

It was all started by a pitty joke of a college student who was facing boredom late night and then randomly an idea strike to his mind. He put it on facebook that they should try to find out more about area 51. He said that it was all random and it was all fun but didn’t had any clue that people will take it so seriously.

He added that mysterious run should be done on September 20, at 3 am in the morning. It was all compared with a Japanese cartoon Naruto who ran on his head and hands, it was all fun which became serious.

Earlier people were arrested for trying to enter into the area 51 but this time it is a huge number which planned to stay in the camps near Rachel and Hiko.

People speculated that there are some UFO and aliens in that region and that is why the Air Force does not allow them to go there. Air Force revealed that is a unique place for their practice as it provides better space for testing and advanced training, also the multidimensional area provides them a battlespace. The video is going viral on Youtube that how people are trying to reach there and find out the aliens in area 51.

