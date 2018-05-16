Another storm accompanied with rain hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday early morning. The storm caused destruction in many areas of national capital. As per reports, trees were uprooted and power supply was affected in many areas. However, there are no reports of any casualty so far. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a storm alert for Delhi and nearby areas include Rohtak, Manesar, Gurgaon, Sonepat and Meerut.

The heavy rain and dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday early morning. As per reports, the storm wreaks havoc in several areas of Delhi. A number of trees uprooted due to storm and strong winds and power supply was also affected in many areas. However, there are no reports of causalities so far. This was the 2nd time in last 4 days when such storm strikes the national capital. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Heavy rain with dust storms are likely to hit Delhi-NCR include Rohtak, Manesar, Gurgaon, Sonepat and Meerut today.

The storm also affected electricity supply in national capital, in a statement power distributor BSES said, “The restoration may take longer than usual as safety is of paramount importance.” Earlier on Sunday, in the heavy thunderstorm, squall and rain more than 70 people lost their lives across the country.

Trees fell down on cars in Lodhi colony due to strong winds and dust storm in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eJyTaWS84E — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

The heavy rain with violent dust storm and lightning created a massive destruction and uprooted many trees. As per reports, 18 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Andhra Pradesh, 3 in Telangana, 9 in West Bengal and 5 in Delhi-NCR and rest number was reported from other parts of the country due to heavy rain and storm.

According to UP government officials, 5 people died Kasganj, 3 in Bulandshahr, 2 in Saharanpur and Ghaziabad and 1 each in Kannauj, Aligarh, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sambhal. In cognizance to the matter, at that time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officials to provide relief and emergency services to the storm-affected areas and peoples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also shared his grief through a tweet, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

