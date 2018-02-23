Showing his gratitude towards Justin Trudeau in his address, PM Modi said Trudeau's visit was awaited for a long time and he was happy that Trudeau visited along with his family. Narendra Modi went on to shed light on the Indo-Canadian relations and how important the country holds them dear. “India gives paramount importance to the strategic partnership with Canada,” added Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spearhead.

On the sixth day of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally met the visiting dignitary on Friday in a much-awaited meeting in New Delhi. The anticipation was high among the people of both the countries for the meeting as the Indian PM had snubbed his Canadian counterpart for five days. But apparently, it was worth the wait as the two leaders witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries and spoke on several issues.

Showing his gratitude towards Justin Trudeau in his address, PM Modi said, “Your (Trudeau) visit was awaited since a long time and we are happy that you visited along with your family.” Narendra Modi went on to shed light on the Indo-Canadian relations and how important the country holds them dear. “India gives paramount importance to the strategic partnership with Canada,” added Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spearhead.

ALSO READ: Warm hugs highlight PM Narendra Modi’s welcome to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family

After PM Modi broke the trend of receiving the visiting presidents and prime ministers with Trudeau, the rumours began circulating that it’s a deliberate snub of the Canadian PM by the Indian government for his soft stance towards the Khalistani movement. Indian PM said, “We discussed many issues including deference operation. Terrorism and extremism are a threat to countries like ours and to fight these elements it is important for us to come together. There should be no space for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism.”

Narendra Modi then switched focus to the strong ties that India and Canada share in the education sector and revealed the new MoUs signed between the two countries. He said, “Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand of our students are there. We renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education.”

BJP leader further stated that India and Canadian have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives, and India will not tolerate those who challenge unity and integrity of our countries. “Canada is energy super-power, it can fulfill our increasing energy demands,” added PM Modi.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took the podium and expressed his delight on the profound relationship with India. He said, “We share not only a rich history but a set of values that encourage a natural friendship between our two countries. As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation.”

ALSO READ: Racist attack victim Ravneet Pal Singh says turbans should represent as symbol of religion

ALSO READ: NPA files on NewsX: India’s biggest investigation into NPAs

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App