Strengthening International Ties: Jaishankar Meets UNGA President

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Philemon Yang, the newly elected President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), reaffirming India’s commitment to the recently adopted Summit of the Future pact. This pact encompasses a wide range of critical themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender issues, youth, future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Yang, stating, “Pleased to meet new UNGA President Philemon Yang today in New York. Assured him of India’s full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability, and Dignity for everyone everywhere.”

Discussion on Key Priorities

Yang also took to X to share insights from their meeting, mentioning that they discussed key priorities and issues for the upcoming UNGA79. He noted, “I had the pleasure to receive India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79 and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India’s role in advancing the interests of the Global South.”

Meetings with Other Foreign Ministers

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar also met with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. He shared a picture from their warm meeting and noted, “Our discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in West Asia.”

Additionally, Jaishankar had a brief interaction with Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina J. Smith, stating, “Bumping into friends at UNGA79. Quick chat with FM Kamina J. Smith.”

Emphasis on BRICS and Multilateralism

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity. He emphasized the need for reforming multilateralism and strengthening development during a BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting held on the sidelines of UNGA79.

He posted, “Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multi-polarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development.”

Sustainable Development Goals

Moreover, Jaishankar underscored the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. Discussions included addressing poverty, managing debt, and promoting fair trade. He thanked Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting, stating, “Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade, and overcoming poverty.”

This series of meetings underscores India’s active role on the global stage, highlighting its commitment to addressing pressing international issues and fostering cooperation among nations.

