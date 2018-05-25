Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday broke his silence after 2 days on the detention of Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi. Talking to reporters, Army chief said, “If any officer of the Indian army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action." Confirming the reports, Jammu and Kashmir police had reported that Major Gogoi and a 19-year-old woman were detained from the Hotel Grand Mamta in Dalgate.

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday, May 25, said if Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi has done anything wrong then a strict action will be taken against him. The army chief said, “If any officer of the Indian army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action.” The statement was to brief the army’s stand on allegations against major Gogoi. General Rawat told reporters, “If anyone in the Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice then strictest action will be taken. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I can say that he will be given due punishment and the punishment will be such that it will set an example.”

The army chief’s gave the statement 2 days after Jammu and Kashmir Police detained major Gogoi from a hotel in Srinagar with a woman. Taking cognizance in the matter army chief said, the probe is on and if the officer found guilty then actions will be taken against him.

Earlier, major Gogoi had made headlines after he used a Kashmiri youth as a human shield by tying him on the bonnet of a jeep. Confirming the reports, J&K Police said that Major Gogoi and a 19-year-old woman were detained from the Hotel Grand Mamta in Dalgate. The police added that they reached the hotel after they had received a call from the hotel manager informing them about an altercation.

As per police reports, a woman with a man named Sameer Ahmed of Budgam had come to see some person. After being denied entry by the hotel staff, the altercation took place. “It was learnt that the woman had come to meet an army officer. The identity and particulars of the army officer have been collected by the police as well. The officials were handed over to their unit after due recording their statements. The statement of woman is also being recorded for probing the matter,” said police.

The enquiry in the case is underway and army chief today promised to take action, if the Major Gogoi found guilty.

