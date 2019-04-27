Student of the Year 2 Hook Up song teaser: Ex-student Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the Student of the Year franchise and this time, with the current student, Tiger Shroff. The two actors have united for Hook Up Song and to keep the fans hooked the makers have released a teaser from the song. Take a look.

Student of the Year 2 Hook Up song teaser: The teaser of the much-anticipated song Hook Up from the Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt is finally out! Ahead of releasing the teaser the makers had released two simultaneous stills from the sets where Alia Bhatt was posing in a beautiful purple strap dress and Tiger Shroff was showing off his perfect six-pack washboard abs!

In the teaser released by the Dharma Production, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff are seen dancing to the groovy song crooned by Neha Kakkar. The teaser gives us a glimpse of what the song is going to be about and leaves the fans anticipating for more! To share the same news Alia Bhatt too took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser and wrote that I love the hashtag given to the song Tiger Shroff+ Alia Bhatt= Talia.

Watch the teaser here:

The movie Student of The year 2 stars Disney actor Tara Sutaira as Mia and Ananya Panday as Shreya in this Karan Johar directorial. The storyline of the movie revolves around Tiger Shroff wanting to achieve his dreams and winning competition whereas Mia and Ananya Panday fight for Tiger Shroff’s attention.

Take a look at the trailer of the movie here:

Alia Bhatt who made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the year opposite Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra was last seen in the multistarrer mega-budget film Kalank and now will be starring in this special song Hook Up opposite Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff.

The song Hook Up will be releasing this month on April 30, 2019, and the movie Student of the Year 2 will hit the screens near you on May 10, 2019. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and some of the songs from the movie which have already gone viral on youtube are- The Jawaani song, Le Le Number song, and many more.

