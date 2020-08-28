The student body, backed by Congress led Opposition, have planned massive protests today to protest the conduct of JEE NEET amid Covid-19. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has also urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone the exams.

As the demand to postpone JEE NEET exams intensifies, the student body has planned massive protests today to put pressure on the National Testing Agency. Their voice will be amplified with support with the political clout. Latest reports suggest students across the country will wear black bands on their arms/forehand, raise black flags and turn their social media display picture black.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren extended his support to the student body on Thursday. In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CM Soren urged him to postpone the exams and mentioned the difficulties that the state as well as students will face if the Centre goes ahead with JEE NEET in September.

Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress staged a protest in Hyderabad on Thursday demanding postponement of JEE-NEET, Telangana Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and the cancellation of final year exams of UG/PG students.

NSUI’s Telangana President Venkat Balmoor started an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan here. While talking to ANI, Balmoor said, “The state government is behaving in an anti-student way. Looking at the central and state governments attitude, the students are losing hope and committing suicides. We can tolerate anything but not this irresponsible attitude. As a last resort, I am going on fast unto death. It is either justice or my death. I am ready for both”.

“Parents are worried about how to send their children to give exams. We had staged a protest at Pragati Bhawan and also we had given our demands to the State Education Minister. They did not respond. Telangana High Court decision is pending on the PIL that we have filed seeking postponement of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Balmoor said that various districts are affected due to flood and hence “we are demanding that State government should postpone the exams,”.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 [NEET] on September 13 and Joint Entrance Examination Main [JEE] examinations on September 1-6.

