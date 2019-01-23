Subhas Chandra Bose 122nd Birth Anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary. President Kovind in a tweet said that Netaji remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. While PM Modi will inaugurate the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi today.

On the 122nd birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the great leader. Paying the tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Kovind on Wednesday in a tweet said that Netaji remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country. Subhash Chandra Bose had played a major role in the establishment of India national Army (Azad Hind Fauj) and led the force during the freedom struggle. Subhash Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack and passed away in 1945 plane crash in Taiwan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid the homage through a tweet with video. In his tweet PM said that he bow to the great freedom fighter his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself to ensure India is free and leads a life of dignity.

I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India. pic.twitter.com/QpE967nuUH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi today. The museum shows the records about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and history of the Indian National Army with other freedom leaders who played a major role in independence.

The artefacts at the museum include goods used by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose including his wooden chair, sword, medals, badges, uniforms.

Prime Minister will today inaugurate the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose museum. PM had laid the foundation stone of the museum on October 21, 2018, the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government, and today it will be inaugurated and soon will be open for the common man.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More