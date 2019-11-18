External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's interview to Der Spiegel: Jaishankar defends the government's decision on Kashmir. He said the Centre has prevented Kashmir from a major disaster following the abrogation of special status.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s interview with Der Spiegel: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar defended the Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s rigid policy in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019. Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, said that around 40,000 people have lost their lives due to incidents related to violence and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

The external affairs minister refuted all charges leveled against the ruling BJP government over the illegal detention of Kashmiri political leaders including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. The Union minister said the government’s sole intention behind the detention of Kashmiri political leaders was not to escalate the crisis further. The government suspected Kashmiri political leaders could create trouble if they were allowed to carry out their anti-Indian activities.

To a pointed question from the interviewer if the Centre justifies the telecommunication ban even when one cannot call an ambulance, for example, he asked how else can India stop terrorists. On August 5, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, it has been three and a half months, the region remained cut off from the outside world. Schools, colleges and mobile phones have been snapped in the valley. Last week, the government lifted the ban on post-paid mobile phones and also landline phones after people criticised the Centre.

Jaishankar said the steps were taken to stop the movement and communication of terrorists in the Valley as well. By justifying the ban, the Union minister also said that for the past several weeks’ terrorists have killed scores of apple traders while grenades hurled by them killed several civilians in Kashmir.

Accusing Pakistan over provoking terrorist activities in Kashmir, Jaishankar said the country openly runs a terrorist industry and even Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also acknowledged it.

Speaking on China, Jaishankar also said that New Delhi is investing in neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to thwart the growing Chinese influence in those countries.

Jaishankar said India is also helping developing countries to achieve their goals in fighting against climate change. He said India is also planning to scale up alternatives such as solar, hydro or nuclear power.

