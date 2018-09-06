Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy gave his two cents on the scrapping of Section 377 in his usual style. He started by accepting that what a person does in his/her private life should be nobody's concern and neither they (LGBT community) should be punished for their private endeavours.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday rather unwelcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court on Section 377 where it decriminalised the gay sex in the country. The 78-year-old politician called homosexuality a genetic disorder and said that it will give rise to HIV in India. He further asked for a 7-judge bench to overturn the recent ruling in the near future.

While speaking to media, Subramanian Swamy gave his two cents on the scrapping of Section 377 in his usual style. He started by accepting that what a person does in his/her private life should be nobody’s concern and neither they (LGBT community) should be punished for their private endeavours.

However, he switched his tone saying that homosexuality is basically a genetic disorder, like someone having six fingers. Medical research should be done to rectify it, the senior BJP leader added.

He said that it is the Western culture that has taken over the country. “It is the American game. Soon there will be gay bars here where homosexuals can go. HIV will spread,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s rant against the landmark judgement did not end there as he called for further action from the Supreme Court on the matter. He said that he has assessed the consequences of legalising homosexuality and he hopes that the next government will move a 7-judge bench to set aside this 5-judge bench order.

Earlier in the day, the apex court scrapped the Section 377, a law that was laid by the British over 150 years ago, and legalised the homosexuality in India. The LGBT community across the country was into raptures throughout the day celebrating the historical verdict.

