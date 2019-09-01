Subramanian Swamy calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan army's chaprasi, says no credence should be given to what he says: Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised RSS for advocating racial supremacy of Hindu civilisation, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said no credence should be given to whatever he says.

Subramanian Swamy calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan army’s chaprasi, says no credence should be given to what he says: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had lost his credibility. Swamy further went on to call Khan army’s servant (Chaprsi) and claimed that the Pakistan Army would take over and throw him out in November. His remarks came in the backdrop of PM Imran Khan’s recent statement where he said that an extreme ideology had taken over India, which never considered Muslims as equal.

Swamy said that PM Imran Khan has been making such statements to attract the hardcore elements in Islamabad, however, no one else across the globe takes him seriously. Earlier during his address at the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), PM Imran Khan had also urged the people to understand and research about the origin of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Reacting to Imran Khan’s statement, Swamy said that Pakistan PM did himself consult fact or history before making statements against the RSS.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that the western communities need to know what was happening in India. Reacting to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Imran Khan said that the move was shoved under the people’s throat to change the demography of the Muslim majority area. Pakistan PM further added that he would take the issue of Kashmir to United National General Assembly.

However, Islamabad failed to prove his case at the United Nations soon after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370. Meanwhile, India is stern on its stance that Kashmir is an internal matter and Pakistan should not try to get itself involved in the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App