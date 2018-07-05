Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and will fail the dope test if he takes it. Swamy's comments came after Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that new drug test rule in Punjab should begin with those who had called 70% of Punjabi's druggist.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Thursday claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes consumes cocaine and if there is a dope test, he will not pass it. Swamy’s comments invoking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has come after Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the new dope test rule, which has been ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, should begin with Rahul Gandhi first.

#WATCH BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says 'Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and will fail dope test'. Swamy was reacting on Union Minister Harsimrat Badal's statement 'those who called 70% Punjabis 'Nashedis' should undergo the dope test first' pic.twitter.com/TCMvQKL36X — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

A couple of days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that his government had proposed the death penalty for drug peddlers, smugglers in order to take strong action against druggist in the state. Punjab cabinet said that they have proposed the death penalty for druggists, and is preparing to recommend the same to the Centre. Amarinder Singh had said that the drug problem is destroying generations and deserves exemplary punishment. he also added that he stands by to his commitment for a drug-free Punjab.

Speaking on the development, former Law Secretary PK Malhotra had said that drug offence is one of the serious problems which deserves the strictest punishment. He further added that the proposal made by Punjab government should be taken seriously.

