Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has a different stand on the decision taken by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs not to withdraw salary and allowances for the 23 days, a period of time during which the Parliament couldn’t commence any business. Subramanian Swamy said that he is not interested in foregoing his Parliamentary salary and allowance. Swamy said that he was present on all days in the Parliament and that it wasn’t his business if the House did not function.

“I used to go daily if House didn’t run it isn’t my fault. Anyhow, I’m President’s representative, until he says so, how can I say I’ll not take my salary,” Subramanian Swamy said. Following 20 days of continuous disruptions in both the House of Parliament, Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday declared that Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic Alliance (BJP-NDA) MPs have decided not to take their salary and allowances for the 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. The Parliamentary Affair minister substantiated party’s decision saying the MPs are paid to serve the people and if we are not able to do so we have no right to take their money.

“BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary & allowances for 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people & if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people’s money,” Kumar was quoted as saying by a leading news agency. Reports said there have been continuous calls made to introduce the principle of no work, no pay for lawmakers, but it is still remained hung by the government that has earlier given lawmakers a huge pay hike, and an automatic raise every five years.

