Senior BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has once again sparked controversy for speaking against his party. In a recent tweet, the BJP leader claimed that democracy will be in danger if the country was left with BJP as a single party. While giving solutions to the alleged threat to democracy he said the Italians and Progeny should leave, therefore taking an indirect dig at Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Then he suggested that Mamata Banerjee should be made the President of United Congress thereafter followed by Nationalist Congress Party.

Though the tweet was a bit difficult to comprehend, one thing that stood apart is the fact that Swamy’s words would certainly won’t go well with the BJP. The former union cabinet minister in the past as well has spoken against the party.

