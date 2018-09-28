In the letter, the BJP leader said that Hasmukh Adhia was involved in several corrupt activities and further helped the fugitive celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi flee India. Subramanian Swamy further alleged that Hasmukh Adhia is still in touch with Nirav Modi.

In a letter addressed to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that apart from still being in touch with Nirav Modi, Swamy said that he is providing Nirav Modi with a protective shield. Swamy further demanded the prosecution of Adhia under Section 197 of CrPC and Section 19 Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a two-page letter to Arun Jaitley, BJP MP Swamy said that Adhia has been to a subject of public scrutiny. Swamy further added that they cannot fight against corruption from their side.

Adding that people are trying to sabotage the fight against corruption, BJP MP Swamy said that he has asked the concerned people to prosecute him. Swamy further claimed that he will be going to Supreme Court on October 4 in order to file Public Intrest Litigation (PIL) in the case.

The two accused in the PNB fraud — Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi — are currently absconding. Recently, the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi.

