A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reiterated that India and Pakistan need to continue the conversation with each other, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior lawyer Subramanian Swamy hits back at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief over its statement. Swamy continuing its old stand said that she can be Mehbooba for Pakistan, but not for us. Unhappy with the Central government, Swamy said that why our government is not withdrawing Most Favoured Nation to Pakistan. He added that it is because of people like Mehbooba Mufti who pressurize for it.

Swamy in a statement to media said, ” Mehbooba Pakistan ke liye Mehbooba ho sakti hai, hamare liye nahi. I don’t understand why we have not withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan, it is because of people like her who pressurize for it.” This is not the first time that BJP’s firebrand leader had criticised his own party and government. Speaking over Air India disinvestment, Swamy said state-owned airline disinvestment could be potentially another scam in making. Yesterday, on March 31, Mehbooba Mufti requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Pakistan amid growing tension between the two neighbouring countries. Both India and Pakistan have been engaged in a scuffle at the LOC and casualties are increasing every passing day and so are the numbers of ceasefire violations.

Mufti who has earlier too called for a solution and not war, once again suggested PM Modi extend a friendly hand to Pakistan just like former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee did during his tenure. The statement by J&K CM came amid mounting militant attacks along ceasefire. Mufti argued that both the countries were not in a condition to fight and that a war will result in nothing but war. Talking to news agency, ANI, she added, “Neither are we nor is Pakistan in a condition of fighting a war, both countries know now that if there will be a war, nothing will be spared. Both the nations will just lose everything.”

