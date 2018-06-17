Once again, Subramanian Swamy has come up with attacking another minister, and this time it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Following the impasse between Kejriwal and Delhi's bureaucracy, Swamy said that Kejriwal is a Naxalite and a fraud. he further raised a question on the decision of Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, H D Kumaraswamy and Chandrababu Naidu, who recently extended their support to Kejriwal.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him a Naxalite. He further raised a question at the decision of chief ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh after they extended their support to Delhi CM. Swamy’s remarks came a day after when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with HD Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu & Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that they support Kejriwal with his movement. He further attacked CM Kejriwal saying that he has used Kejriwal for his political motives.

He further accused him of stealing his anti-corruption campaign with the 2G spectrum. Calling him a fraud (420), he said that he had cheated Anna Hazare in the past.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit attacked Kejriwal saying that his government should work according to the existing rules and provisions of the national government. She further added that he can’t do whatever he wants to do in Delhi.

Kejriwal, along with his three cabinet ministers including, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet minister Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai are on a sit-in protest outside the Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal office in Delhi from last six days.

Earlier in the morning, the Mamata with three non-Congress CMs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Ayog meeting and urged him to resolve the Delhi deadlock.

However, some of the BJP workers were seen holding a protest in Delhi, wearing AAP ministers and masks. they were also raising anti-AAP slogans and held placards highlighting the crimes of AAP government.

It is the seventh day that Kejriwal is sitting outside the Delhi L-G (Lieutenant Governor) Anil Baijal’s office demanding to end the IAS officer’s strike in Delhi. AAP government has also demanded approval for his government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor.

