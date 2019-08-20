Subramanian Swamy on P Chidambaram's bail rejection: BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday claimed that former Finance Minister used to threaten CBI, ED officials during the investigation. He made the statement in the backdrop of a Delhi Court's order to reject the bail plea of Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member further claimed that Chidambaram would be behind the bars for a very long time following his involvement in other cases including Air India scam and Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Chidambaram in relation to the INX media case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media back in 2007.

Chidambaram was then serving as the finance minister of the country. He along with his son were accused and investigated by the CBI and ED in 2018 of receiving kickbacks from the INX media owners, Peter and Indrani Mukherjee, for the clearances.

Chidambaram was represented in the court by Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi while the agencies were represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. With the court denying bail to Chidamabaram, it is highly likely that the senior Congress leader will soon be behind the bars in connection with the matter. So far, the Congress leader was given interim protection from arrest by the High Court in both the cases.

