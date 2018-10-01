Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a chaprasi (Clerk) and the real bosses of Pakistan are terrorists, ISI and military, who are running their country sitting at Islamabad. Swamy also advised Sushma Swaraj to not to waste her breath and time speaking about Pakistan at the UNGA because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it.

Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a chaprasi (clerk) and said that real bosses are the military, ISI and terrorists, who are running the country sitting at Islamabad.

In a presser, Subramanian Swamy said, “Imran Khan is nothing but a ‘chaprasi’ because Pakistan is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the ‘chaprasi’ of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a ‘chaprasi’.

Subramanian Swamy added that Balochis don’t want to be the part of Pakistan, Sindhis don’t want to be part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don’t want to be part of Pakistan, so there is only one solution to Pakistan that is to break it into four parts – these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and residual West Punjab.”

Swamy also advised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to not to waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. He further added that she should ignore Pakistan and prepare the military and one day break it up into four.

Earlier on Saturday, at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) 73rd session in New York, EAM Sushma Swaraj had slammed Pakistan for spreading terrorism.

Sushma Swaraj had said that Pakistan is not only skilled in promoting terrorism but also has an expertise in refusing its deeds. she added that Islamabad was glorifying killers but has refused to see the blood of innocents.

