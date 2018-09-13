BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is an undeniable fact. It comes a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded Arun Jaitley's resignation over Vijay Mallya's claim.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy left his party embarrassed on Thursday after he said it is an undeniable fact that absconding tycoon Vijay Mallya met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Central Hall of Parliament before leaving for London. Amid a war of words between the BJP and Congress, Rahul Gandhi’s party can politically utilize this remark by senior BJP leader. Subramanium Swamy took to Twitter and said, “We have now two undeniable facts on the Mallya escape issue: 1. Look Out Notice was diluted on Oct 24, 2015, from “Block” to “Report” departure enabling Mallya to depart with 54 checked luggage items. 2. Mallya told FM in Central Hall of Parliament that he was leaving for London.”

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference on the matter along with party spokespersons accused the finance minister of “colluding” with the fugitive liquor baron and demanded that he (Jaitley) should tender his resignation.

Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh PL Punia claimed that Arun Jaitley had met Vijay Mallya on March 1, 2016, at the Central Hall Meeting. He further demanded the CCTV footage of the Central Hall on March 1. He added that he will resign from politics if he is proven wrong.

It comes a day after Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the Vijay Mallya’s claim and said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should step down from his post. Mallya speaking to media outside London’s Westminster court claimed that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving for London. However, Arun Jaitley denied all allegations made by fugitive liquor baron in his Facebook post.

