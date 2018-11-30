In a relief to millions of people in the country, the price of LPG has been cut by Rs 6.52 per cylinder. The move has come after tax on fuel prices were reduced. Following this development, now a 14.2 Kg LPG subsidised cylinder will cost around Rs 500.90 (approx Rs 501) in New Delhi, around Rs 7 cheaper than its previous prices. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) issued a statement and informed about the reduced gas figures.

In a relief to millions of people in the country, the price of subsidised LPG cylinders has been cut by Rs 6.52 per cylinder and those non-subsidised cylinders is reduced by Rs 133. The move has come after tax on fuel prices were reduced. Following this development, now a 14.2 Kg LPG subsidised cylinder will cost around Rs 500.90 (approx Rs 501) in New Delhi, around Rs 7 cheaper than its previous price. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) issued a statement and informed about the reduced gas figures. The new prices will be effective from midnight onwards. The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continued to rise on regular basis in the past few months and it has now due to the impact of reduces tax on fuel prices, LPG prices have also been reduced.

