Leading defence research institute DRDO on Sunday successfully conducted a test flight of Rustom 2 drone at Chalakere in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. It is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which is being developed on the lines of United States’ predator drones that carry out surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles for the armed forces, as per the officials.

Following the test flight, the DRDO said that it was successful and all the parameters of the drone were normal. “DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 today at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine,” an official statement read.

The flight was overseen by Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr S Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System Dr CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics & Communication Systems Ms J Manjula and other prominent scientists who have been related to the project. The name of the drone was decided to pay tribute a scientist of the same name.

The UAV project worth Rs 1,500 crore was started ina bid to fulfil the requirement of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO, and aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd happen to be its production partners. The Rustom 2’s first flight has come many years after the first flight of Rustom 1 which took place on 16 November 2009 at the Taneja Aerospace Air Field near Hosur.

