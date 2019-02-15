Twitterati has been trolling singer and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for her absurd remark against first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Calling Nehru a "Ghiasuddin", the actor went on to say that Nehru never publically acknowledged his Islamic roots to a Hindu nation out of ambition and megalomania.

Twitterati has been trolling singer and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for her absurd remark against first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In her tweet, which has been criticised massively on the micro-blogging platform, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na actor asserted that Pakistan was a property allocated by Nehru to his Muslim bothers. Calling Nehru a “Ghiasuddin”, the actor went on to say that Nehru never publically acknowledged his Islamic roots to a Hindu nation out of ambition and megalomania.

The actor concluded her tweet saying that Jinnah created Pakistan on Indian crumbs. She was so confident about her logic that she suggested her followers go figure the fact out. Soon after she posted the tweets, her comment section started pouring in with trolls for the singer. Here’s take a look at the latest fuss being created by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter:

Pakistan is a property allocated by #Nehru to his Muslim brothers (rumour has it that Nehru is originally a Ghiasuddin but never publically acknowleged his Islamic roots to a Hindu nation) out of ambition & megalomania. & so Jinnah created #Pakistan – on Indian crumbs. Go figure https://t.co/dqh9s1OhOa — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 15, 2019

Had to read that 3 times to believe its actually a tweet from a human being. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) February 15, 2019

@shekharkapur Lucky Man U survived. — Odia Link (@OdiaLink) February 15, 2019

Figured ! Go Back to School ! — rosemary gomes (@gomes_rosemary) February 15, 2019

Please don’t make a laughing stock of yourself , read some books . There are loads of biographies on the Nehru family written by numerous authors. — Anita Raina (@korsaab) February 15, 2019

No wonder Shekhar Kapoor had the intelligence & foresight 👍🏻🤣🤣 — toungeInpeek (@dfoghorn) February 15, 2019

I think she has lost it calling Nehru a Muslim. — Baazigar46 (@shaks72) February 15, 2019

Please dig into history and focus on facts before making such vague remarks! — Chinmayee Gayatree Sahu (@ChinmayeegG) February 15, 2019

Well, it is not the first time that Suchitra has landed into a controversy like this. Earlier too, the actor got trolled after she posted a tweet about how she found the call for the morning prayer as ‘aggressive’. Her Twitter bio reads that she is a painter, actor, writer, singer and traveller. The actor was married to famous director Shekhar Gupta but was divorced in 2007.

