Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter: The social media has become a virtual battleground where users are openly speaking on the Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter.

Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter: The social media became toxic on Monday over the Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter. Hillarious comments, both in favour and against Zee Media Group editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary and comedian-satirist Kunal Kamra, poured in after the duo traded barbs over a photograph of the senior journalist being viewed via a digital camera viewfinder and showing a dog in it went viral.

Twitterati took great pleasure in trolling Sudhir Chaudhary and expressed their views in the form of memes. One of the Twitter users even went to say that “the Tihari”, who extorted 100 crores, wants Twitter India to block someone for making fun of him”. Till now this post has received 13.4K retweets and 39.1K likes.

Following Sudhir Chaudhary’s request to Twitter India to block Kunal Kamra’s account, a Twitter user made a similar request to block Chaudhary’s account. On the other hand, requesting social media users to not support trolls, one of the supporters of the senior journalist described Kunal Kamra as nothing but a disgustingly obscene and sick man in the garb of the comedian.

Check out the reaction

Absolutely.This handle @kunalkamra88 is nothing but a disgustingly obscene & sick man in garb of 'comedian'..stopping at nothing to slander, abuse & mock individuals/culture/religion/ national institutions & country. @Twitter @TwitterIndia pls prove you don't support such trolls. — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) November 10, 2019

Hey @TwitterIndia i jusy received this meme on left wing account and its deeply hurt me bcoz they forgot to add @anjanaomkashyap @RubikaLiyaquat and @SwetaSinghAT. pic.twitter.com/kWpwAyaje3 — Jinesh Sheth (@jineshsheth301) November 10, 2019

Tihari who extorted 100 crore wants Twitter to block someone for making fun of him. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai — ThaNAMOs (@kabirazad2017) November 11, 2019

जबकि उसमे है क्या।

वैसे तो मुझे same शक्ल लगे।

पर ये भी तो हो सकता है कि बगल में वे #प्राणी हो, जिसकी झलक कैमरे पर आ गयी हो।

इतना चिंतित क्यो होना। — रणजीत 💙 (@RanjeetASM) November 10, 2019

Agree completely. Kunal Kamra is not a comedian but an abusive troll who makes the lamest jokes with a political agenda. He is not just juvenile but a master of hatred and venom. His Twitter Profile should be suspended. Or else the poison will only keep spreading. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 10, 2019

He will move to mastdon 😂 for this @AdityaRajKaul — 🌹 (@LoveLiveLaughJj) November 10, 2019

How Can you Do That Kamra?

How can You abuse a dog who has immense level of honesty & Loyalty for his Owner?

This is Intolerable! — Waqar Ahmad 🇮🇳 (@TheWaqarAhmad) November 10, 2019

The editor-in-chief of the Zee Media Group has asked Twitter India to block comedian-satirist Kunal Kamra for posting defaming content against him on the social media.

In a Twitter post, Chaudhary alleged that Kamra and people like him are misusing the right to freedom of expression and Twitter’s blue tick to target specific individuals to gain traction. This post has received a lot of reaction as it has become a matter of debate on Twitter. After the face-off, Kunal Kamra has become one of the most controversial comedians in the country today.

