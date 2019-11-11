Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter: The social media became toxic on Monday over the Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra face-off on Twitter. Hillarious comments, both in favour and against Zee Media Group editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary and comedian-satirist Kunal Kamra, poured in after the duo traded barbs over a photograph of the senior journalist being viewed via a digital camera viewfinder and showing a dog in it went viral.

Twitterati took great pleasure in trolling Sudhir Chaudhary and expressed their views in the form of memes. One of the Twitter users even went to say that “the Tihari”, who extorted 100 crores, wants Twitter India to block someone for making fun of him”. Till now this post has received 13.4K retweets and 39.1K likes.

Following Sudhir Chaudhary’s request to Twitter India to block Kunal Kamra’s account, a Twitter user made a similar request to block Chaudhary’s account. On the other hand, requesting social media users to not support trolls, one of the supporters of the senior journalist described Kunal Kamra as nothing but a disgustingly obscene and sick man in the garb of the comedian.

The editor-in-chief of the Zee Media Group has asked Twitter India to block comedian-satirist Kunal Kamra for posting defaming content against him on the social media.

In a Twitter post, Chaudhary alleged that Kamra and people like him are misusing the right to freedom of expression and Twitter’s blue tick to target specific individuals to gain traction. This post has received a lot of reaction as it has become a matter of debate on Twitter. After the face-off, Kunal Kamra has become one of the most controversial comedians in the country today.

