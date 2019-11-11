Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra Twitter war: Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief of the Zee Media Group, had taken offence at Kamra posting a photo of him being viewed via a camera viewfinder and showing a dog in it.

Sudhir Chaudhary-Kunal Kamra Twitter face-off: Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief of the Zee Media Group, has called on Twitter India to block comedian-satirist Kunal Kamra for carrying out personal, disparaging attacks on him in the guise of satire. In a Twitter post, Chaudhary said people like Kamra are misusing the right to freedom of expression as guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution and the Twitter’s blue tick to make the microblogging and social networking site a toxic platform. The Zee chief editor also mentioned that these people target specific individuals to gain traction and urged Twitter to expose their cheap stunts on a priority basis.

Chaudhary had taken offence at Kamra posting a photo of him being viewed via a camera viewfinder and showing a dog in it. Following this, the journalist asked Twitter to act against Kamra. Not to be cowed, Kamra tweeted another morphed image showing Chaudhary’s face super-imposed on a cobra. Further, Kamra said he apologises sincerely to all dog lovers for calling Chaudhary, who he called a snake, a dog.

The snake tweet had Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured as a snake-charmer, implying Chaudhary took stances to the tune set by the prime minister. Kamra also stirred a controversy after he made some derogatory remarks against some journalists in his comedy show Son of Abish. Mumbai-born Kunal Kamra, who hosts Shut up Ya Kunal on YouTube, is known for his satire on patriotism and generally taking the mickey out of the ruling government.

Twitter has been awash with controversies of late. The last 2 weeks have seen the micro-blog takedown advocate Sanjay Hegde’s account for tweeting the photo of a man not doing the Nazi salute in a Nazi rally in pre-WW2 Germany. Similarly, journalist and anti-caste activist Dilip Mandal has alleged discrimination on Twitter India’s part in verifying accounts by giving blue ticks, which Mandal says is rarely given to Dalits and OBCs.

The decision on Sanjay Hegde has seen Twitter cognoscenti shift to Mastodon, a Twitter rival but open source.

