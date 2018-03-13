At least eight CRPF jawans belonging to the 212 battalions were martyred after the naxalites present in the in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh attacked the jawans with an IED blast. As per reports, the anti-land van being used by the Indian Army has also been blown away in the blast. Apart from the eight jawans being martyred, six CRPF personnel were reportedly injured following the blast.

On Tuesday noon, around 9 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district following an IED attack by the Naxalites present in the area. Reports suggested that the deceased CRPF jawans belonged to the 212 battalion. The blast by the Naxalites took place in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh. Apart from the 9 jawans being martyred, five CRPF personnel were reportedly injured following the blast. Commenting on the health condition of five injured jawans, the doctors attending them claimed that three of the jawans are said to be in a critical state. Meanwhile, expressing grief over the matter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. Rajnath Singh said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh“.

Meanwhile confirming the attack, Special DG of Anti Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, DM Awasthi said that the attack took place when the patrolling party was on its way to Palodi. DM Awasthi said, “A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. The extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present”. The following incident took place while the teams were patrolling in the area using their mine-protected vehicle (MPV), which was also blown up by the Naxalites.

Following the incident, the former DG BSF SK Sood while speaking on the Sukma attack said, “CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area, this means the CRPF authority is not taking remedial action, we should learn from mistakes.”

Sources claimed that the incident took place at around 12:40 PM on March 13. It was also reported that the Naxalites used explosives in a massive amount to create a massive blast. Concerned authorities have been rushed to the spot and required measures are being taken. Further commenting on the attack, CRPF spokesperson Moses Dinakaran said that on Tuesday an encounter took place with the Naxals around 8 am after facing the fierce gun response of 208 CoBRA, the Naxals initially fled away. The CRPF personnel further added, “Again at about 12:30 PM Naxals targeted another team of 212 battalion CRPF in between Kistaram and Palodi in Sukma in which a Mine Protection Vehicle was blown off by triggering IED. As per information received 8 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and 3 are injured. Injured personnel are being evacuated by helicopter to Raipur”.

