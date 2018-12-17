In a latest Tweet by Shiromani Akali Dal's president, Sukhbir Singh Badal Congress' conspiracy has unearthed after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar by the Delhi High Court. The leader has also revealed that it is PM Modi's initiative of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has given this result.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal has come up with a statement where he has urged that the Congress and Gandhi family’s conspiracy to target and massacre the Sikhs has been finally excavated. In his latest Tweet through his official Twitter handle, the leader of SAD wrote that the Delhi HC’s conviction on Sajjan Kumar, the right hand of Gandhi’s family in the 1984 Sikh Genocide case is excavating the conspiracy plotted by the Congress.

Congress conspiracy to target & massacre Sikhs is being unearthed finally with Delhi HC convicting Gandhi family right hand man Sajjan Kumar in #1984SikhGenocide case. This is direct result of PM Modi’s initiative to form SIT which reopened ‘84 cases to ensure justice to victims. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 17, 2018

As per the SAD president, this is the result of PM Modi’s initiative in forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has also given an array of hope to the victims in 84 cases to get justice. Moreover, in fresh and major setback ahead of the 20-19 elections, former expelled senior leaders of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Rattan Singh Ajnala, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, has started a revolt from the Majha region and has announced the launch of a new political entity, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, known as ‘Majhe da Jarnail’ is going to be the leader of the new party because of his popularity in the region. During the event, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Ravindra Brahmpura accused their former party SAD of misusing their authority for personal profits. They said that the party led by Badal ridiculed the norms and misused religion for political gains.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More