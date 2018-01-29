Former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in a sensational and controversial statement has said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has said that he (Rajiv Gandhi) was 'supervising the killings' in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Sukhbir Singh Badal termed Tytler's revelations a very serious issue and said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the matter.

In a political twist to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal while launching a scathing attack at the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has said that he (Rajiv Gandhi) was ‘supervising the killings’. This controversial statement by the former Punjab chief minister was made while citing a recent statement by former Union Minister and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Further speaking on his statement, former Punjab CM said, “Jagdish Tytler has revealed that Rajiv Gandhi traveled with him across the city in 1984. It means that the then PM was supervising the killings.”

Terming the recent statement by former Union Minister and Congress leader as a very serious issue, former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal mentioned that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the matter. “Jagdish Tytler has revealed that Rajiv Gandhi traveled with him across the city in 1984. It means that the then PM was supervising the killings. CBI must look into it, very serious issue,” Sukhbir Badal added.

However, speaking after former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while responding to Jagdish Tytler’s revelation that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of North Delhi with him to assess situation in the wake of 1984 riots, said “No, this is not true.” Previously, in a major development in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the Supreme Court on January 10, directed re-investigation into 186 cases. The Supreme Court will also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will be headed by a retired High Court judge and two IAS officers.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a series of violent activities against Sikhs in India by anti-Sikh mobs in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Around 2,800 people including 2,100 in Delhi were killed according to the official Indian government reports.