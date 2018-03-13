Targeting the Central government after Sukma Naxal attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies." Rahul Gandhi also shared his condolences to the families of those killed.

Hitting out at the government after 9 CRPF jawans were martyred in an IED blast attack by Naxals in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while terming the incident tragic on Tuesday said that it reflects deteriorating internal security situation. Taking on the government after the Sukma attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies.” However, the Congress chief also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed. “To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery,” Rahul Gandhi added.

In a cowardly act, Maoists on Tuesday targeted a CRPF convoy in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh state killing at least 9 CRPF personnel while injuring 6 more. According to reports, out of those injured, the condition of 2 jawans are critical while all efforts are being to save their lives. Following the incident, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his grief on the incident and said that he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. Rajnath Singh said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh“.

Meanwhile, commenting on the health condition of 6 injured jawans, the doctors attending them claimed that 3 of the jawans are said to be in a critical state. Special DG of Anti Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, DM Awasthi said that the attack took place when the patrolling party was on its way to Palodi. DM Awasthi said, “A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. The extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present”.

