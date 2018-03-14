On the advice of Union Home Mini8ster Rajnath Singh, MoS Hansraj Ahir paid a visit to the affected region of Chhatisgarh where at least 9 CRPF jawans were martyred after Naxals attacked the force with an IED blast. The incident took place while the jawans were patrolling in the area using an anti-landmine van in the area. Visiting the region, Ahir said that he would prefer seeing the Indian army with better equipment than deploying more forces in the area.

Just a day after nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were martyred in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Union Minister of MoS Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, stated that there was no failure of intelligence. The minister further asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is fully committed to ensuring the full safety and security of the jawans. He also stated that the government was putting in efforts to make sure that Indian jawans are equipped with the latest equipment when present at the war front.

On March 13, around 9 CRPF jawans were killed and over 5 were left severely injured after Naxalites attacked the team of jawans patrolling in the area. The following jawans belonged to 212 battalion. Visiting the attack area on Wednesday morning, the Union Minister expressed grief and also paid his homage to the nine martyred CRPF jawans. Talking to the media over the incident, the minister claimed that Centre is alert to the incident and is taking required steps. He said, “Our jawans sacrificed their lives while fighting a tough battle. We are pained over the incident and at the same time taking this as a challenge. People of the country hope that this will not be repeated and the Centre is alert over it.”

Soon after the incident was reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. Centre also claimed that they are taking important steps to counter the threats towards its jawans. Sidelining the lack of intellectual inputs, Ahir said that the jawans had proper input but Naxals never leave a chance to attack. Commenting on the induction of more jawans in the forces, the minister said instead of deploying more jawans in the area he would prefer his armed forces with better equipment. He was speaking at the headquarters of 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in the Mana Camp area.

