Sukma encounter: About 8 jawans have been martyred and 30 have been injured in the Sukma Encounter in Chattisgarh. The security forces have managed to eliminate over 10 maoists till now.

Sukma encounter: In the deadliest Maoist operation of 2021, 8 jawans have been martyred in the Sukma encounter. 30 injured jawans have admitted in Bijapur and Raipur hospitals while 21 jawans are suspected to be missing right now. As the joint search operation continues, the security forces have managed to eliminate over 10 maoists. A reinforcement party has been rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The search operation was launched in Sukma after the suspected presence of 250 Maoists. Over 400 security personnel, including personnel from Cobra, STF and CRPF, were deployed in tarren region on the border of Sukma and used mortar guns during the encounter. Three army choppers have also been deployed to bring wounded security personnel in safe zones.

Over the past decade, the area has witnessed several such Maoist attacks leading to loss of life of the security personnel. 4 CPI (M) cadres were killed in August 2020, 9 CRPF personnel were martyred in March 2018, 2 Chhattisgarh police personnel were martyred in February 2018, 24 CRPF personnel were martyred in April 2017, 12 CRPF jawans were martyred in March 2017, 15 security personnel were martyred in March 2014, 6 police officials were martyred in February 2014, 5 police officials were martyred in July 2013, 25 Congress politicians were killed in May 2013 and 6 CPRF jawans were martyred in October 2012.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning condoled the loss of lives in Sukma encounter and expressed that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. Looking at the escalation in the number of causalities over the years, it is certain the situation in Chattisgarh is growing tense and needs immediate intervention.