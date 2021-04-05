About 22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chattisgarh today to review the situation.

Sukma encounter, which has turned out to be the deadliest maoist operation of 2021, has claimed the lives of 22 security personnel and has caused deep unrest in the region. Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chattisgarh today to review the situation and pay home to the martyrs. The wreath laying ceremony for 14 security personnel took place this morning, which witness HM Amit Shah and CM Baghel in attendance.

Addressing the media today, Shah said that he pays tribute to the bravehearts on the behalf of PM, Central Govt and the country. He added that the country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals. As the nation pays tribute to Sukma bravehearts, the presence of maoist forces in the area has emerged as a deep cause of concern for the security forces and the country at large.

Amid the latest developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone ahead to attack the Centre for a ‘poorly designed and incompetently executed operation’. He tweeted that “If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation.” Earlier, he extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh. He also mentioned that swift action is needed to locate and rescue the missing Jawans.

Naxals have suffered heavy losses in this encounter which continued for 4 hours. We have information that they took dead bodies & the injured Naxals in four tractor-trollies… We need to speed up development works in interior areas: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Jagdalpur pic.twitter.com/SBvqRxyb2p — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

On behalf of PM, & Central govt & the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jagdalpur pic.twitter.com/udeqci127C — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, says SP Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap Visuals from the Sukma-Bijapur Naxal attack site pic.twitter.com/C3VvAdvjaN — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

As per Intel reports, Naxalites have been camping in Bijapur, Sukma, and Kanker for the past few days. Their number was projected to be between 200 and 300. The Naxalites were allegedly planning to construct an IED plant in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. On Saturday, the security forces launched a major operation against the Naxalites upon receiving this information.

