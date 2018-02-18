In an encounter between security forces and the Naxals, 2 security personnel lost their lives and 6 people got injured in Sukma, Chattisgarh. As per the initial reports, 3 local villagers were also killed in the encounter against the Naxals. The injured security forces personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The gunbattle between the security forces and the Naxals lasted for about 5 hrs and as per the officials, the encounter has ended now.

In an encounter between security forces and Naxals, two security personnel lost their lives and six people got injured in Chattisgarh’s Sukma. As per the initial reports, 3 local villagers were also killed in the encounter against the Naxals. Manager of a road construction company was also killed by the Naxals. Keeping in mind the serious situation of the encounter, authorities have arranged 3 Helicopters on standby in Jagdalpur district Chattisgarh. The injured security forces personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The gunbattle between the security forces and the Naxals lasted for about 5 hrs on Saturday midnight and as per the officials, the encounter has ended now.

During the encounter, the Naxals have set 12 vehicles on fire. One Naxal was also killed in an encounter with police in Sukma’s Errabor, the body of neutralised Naxal was recovered from the encounter spot. Nearly 10 days ago, a jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur after the Naxals planted pressure a bomb in the forest. The jawan unintentionally stepped on the bomb after which it exploded. Following the incident, the jawan died on the spot, identified as Sondhar Hemla. The officials tried to retrieve the body of the jawan from the forest. Even before the Bijapur incident, On 24 January, four police personnel were also killed and nine others injured in an encounter between the security forces and the Naxals.

Chhattisgarh: Total 6 security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma's Bheji. 2 security personnel lost their lives during the encounter. pic.twitter.com/w9vN2ngChU — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

Chhattisgarh: 2 security personnel dead, 6 were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma's Bheji. Encounter has ended now. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

The Naxals always look to attack the police personnel in dense forest areas. The teams of 400 security personnel constituting members from DRG and Special Task Force carried out the operation for two days after they received the intelligence inputs about the Naxals. The fierce encounter lasted for about three hours. Following the incident, the injured jawans were admitted to a hospital in state’s capital Raipur. The attack came ahead of Republic Day, alerted the police in Naxals active areas. The Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Dr Raman Singh condemned the attack and said the state along with Central government trying their best to ensure facilities in remote areas through various schemes. These kinds of cowardly acts clearly depict that the Naxals doesn’t want development of the region and betterment of the people.