Tuticorin Collector, Sandeep Nanduri, confirmed that there was a minor sulphuric acid leak detected at a godown of sealed Sterlite copper plant on Sunday. He further added that the process of removing the leakage has begun and all necessary security measures are being followed. He further asserted that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control and urged people not to believe the rumours as a very small amount of leak was reported.

On May 22 and 23, over 13 people were killed in police firing following a violence that broke at the protest by locals, demanding the closure of the plant over pollution control. The copper plant was sealed on May 28 by the Tamil Nadu government following the persistent demands. On the same day, water and power supply to the plant were also cut and it was sealed.

Following the police firing and violent clashes, the Madras High Court sought an answer from the AIADMK government on who ordered the police firing. Moreover, the Opposition also questioned the government that who gave the authority to fire on protestors.

While the government and police asserted that the firing was done as a reaction of stones pelted at them by the protestors. Earlier there were reports that an administrative officer, Sheka, had asked the police to open fire as the protesters were allegedly planning to set fire to the collectorate and adjoining living quarters of Sterlite employees.

