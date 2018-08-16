Sultan Garh waterfall tragedy: As per current reports, the rescue operations which were said to be underway since August 15 were stopped on Thursday morning. The rescue operations at Sultan Garh Waterfall in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh were jointly being carried out by police and SDRF teams

Shivpuri waterfall tragedy: The rescue operations Sultan Garh Waterfall in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh which started on Wednesday evening were stopped on Thursday morning after the police and the SDRF rescued 45 out of 56 people went missing after being swept away. The locals added that the incident took place while the people, who had come for a picnic, were bathing under the waterfall at Sultan Garh. At least 11 of 56 people are still reported to be missing after the rescue teams failed to find them. Reports add that in order to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day several people came to enjoy the Sultan Garh Waterfall in Shivpuri district. Following the sudden release of water from a dam the water level increased after which at least 56 people were washed away on Wednesday.

Later, the locals reported the matter to authorities following which rescue teams were deployed to bring the missing people back. Commenting on the matter, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar said that the incident took place at around 5 pm on August 15. Since it was raining heavily it became quite difficult to airlift them with a helicopter. However, 5 people were later airlifted and 45 were rescued from Sultan Garh Waterfalls in Shivpuri through the rope in the night.

As per reports, the locals at Shivpuri district said that at least 10 people who were bathing in Sultan Garh waterfalls went missing. The joint operations were jointly carried out b the local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Issuing a press comment on the matter, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought help in the rescue operations.

