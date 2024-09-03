Sumit Antil Strikes Gold Again; Sets New Paralympics Record In Javelin

India’s javelin star Sumit Antil delivered a breathtaking performance at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2, clinching his second consecutive gold medal in a display that shattered records and left the competition far behind. Antil, who entered the event as the clear favorite, lived up to expectations by breaking his own Paralympics record twice in a single session, demonstrating his superior form and skill.

Record-Breaking Throws Set the Stage

Antil, who previously set the Paralympics record at the Tokyo Games with a throw of 68.55 meters, wasted no time in raising the bar further. His very first attempt in Paris saw him throw an impressive 69.11 meters, surpassing his previous record and taking an early lead. The excitement only grew as Antil’s second throw soared to an astonishing 70.59 meters, once again breaking his record and solidifying his position at the top of the leaderboard.

The subsequent throws saw Antil maintain his momentum. His third throw measured 66.66 meters, while his fourth attempt was marked as a foul. However, Antil bounced back with his fifth throw, reaching 69.04 meters, effectively securing the gold. His final attempt of 66.57 meters capped off a dominant display, proving that he was in a league of his own.

Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku Offers Late Challenge

Despite Sumit’s dominance, Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku posed some competition towards the end, but his efforts fell short of threatening the Indian athlete’s lead. Sumit’s final standing throws were enough to ensure he finished the day on top, with his record-breaking 70.59 meters being the highlight of the event.

Sumit Antil’s Throws: 69.11 m, 70.59 m, 66.66 m, X, 69.04 m, 66.57 m

Disappointment for Sandeep and Sanjay in Javelin Event

India’s representation in the javelin event was strong, with Sandeep and Sanjay Sandip Sargar also competing on Monday. However, neither could replicate Sumit’s exceptional performance, finishing in fourth and seventh place, respectively. Sandeep’s best effort came on his third attempt with a throw of 62.80 meters, while Sanjay’s best was a 58.03-meter throw on his third try.

Sandeep’s Throws: 60.00 m, 59.30 m, 62.80 m, 60.34 m, X, 62.55 m

Sanjay’s Throws: 54.86 m, 57.04 m, 58.03 m, 55.45 m, 57.96 m, 56.30 m

India’s Medal Tally Rises to 14 on Day 5 of Paralympics

Sumit Antil’s gold medal win has significantly boosted India’s medal tally at the Paralympics, bringing the total to 14 medals, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze. His record-breaking performance not only highlighted his individual excellence but also underscored India’s growing prowess in Paralympic sports, setting a high standard for future athletes.

