Sumitra Mahajan announced that she won't contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She made the through a letter following suspense for weeks on the Indore Lok Sabha candidates name.

BJP veteran Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday made a big announcement and stunned her own party. Sumitra Mahajan announced that she won’t contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Through a letter, Sumitra Mahajan expressed her outburst and said that she is done with waiting and now she will not contest the polls. A letter which was released by her office reads that the party is now free to make its choice over a candidate from Indore. The announcement was made by the senior BJP leader following suspense for weeks on the Indore Lok Sabha candidates name.

Through the letter, Sumitra Mahajan asked the reason from BJP top leaders for the state of indecision. Announcing her decision to not to contest this time, Mahajan said that maybe the party is hesitating. Even though she had a discussion with the top leadership and left the decision to them. It seems they still have reservations, so she had decided to not to contest Lok Sabha elections. “Party is free to decide, without any hesitation,” Sumitra Mahajan said.

The reports say that she was denied the ticket following BJP’s guideline to field candidates below 75 years. The 8th time MP from Indore will turn 76 next week and join the club of BJP seniors which includes LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Karaj Mishra, and BC Khanduri.

