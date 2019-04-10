Sumitra Mahajan, who has been winning the Indore seat since 1989, had earlier this month announced her withdrawal from the Indore constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest BJP's indecisive stance on Indore led to Mahajan's withdrawal from the seat. The outgoing Lok Sabha speaker, hinting to question BJP's age bar, said Morarji Desai became the Prime Minister at the age of 81

Days after opting out of the 2019 poll fray, BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said that politics cannot have a fixed retirement age unlike government jobs and hence both are incomparable. She said that retirement age in government service is pre-determined, however, the age factor doesn’t fit politics because politicians work for the people beyond deadlines.

The outgoing Lok Sabha speaker said Morarji Desai became the Prime Minister at the age of 81. Sources suggest BJP's indecisive stance on Indore led to Mahajan's withdrawal from the seat.

Amidst speculation that BJP was not keen on fielding leaders above 75 years, Mahajan said that she did not have authentic information about her party’s policy barring 75 plus leaders to contest in elections.

Recently, BJP President Amit Shah in an interview had confirmed that all party leaders who crossed the 75 age bar were denied tickets for the Lok Sabha polls including veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. On Shah’s statement, Mahajan said that she was not aware of any such age bar policy. She added that only BJP President could answer on the party’s age bar policy, although she reiterated she was not too old to retire from politics.

Hinting support to BJP’s 75 plus age bar, Mahajan said if there was an age limit set by the party, party workers should abide by it.

Mahajan who will be turning 76 this Friday, withdrawing from the Lok Sabha contest wrote a letter to Amit Shah saying the party was free to make its choice for the Indore seat.

