Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday adjourned the matter to 1st December and directed the Delhi Police to hand over pending documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had been granted bail from the Patiala House Court in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case so far.

Tharoor had claimed that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on July 5. The court, while hearing the petition for regular bail, said that there is no requirement to file a formal bail as anticipatory bail had been granted by sessions’ court. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked Tharoor to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount as directed by the sessions court and converted the interim relief to regular bail. The prosecutor opposed the application moved by BJP’s y Subramanian Swamy seeking Court’s nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and direct the police to give him the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier.

On October 31, Tharoor sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the latter’s ‘murder accused’ remark. Tharoor asked Prasad to apologise him within 48 hours or face legal action for making false and defamatory statements against him. During a press conference in New Delhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday (October 28) reportedly said that Shashi Tharoor, who himself is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar murder case, disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Tharoor’s remarks.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. Shashi Tharoor was staying in the hotel with his wife as the official bungalow was being renovated at that time.

