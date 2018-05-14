In the Sunanda Pushkar death case, the Delhi Police have booked her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for abetment of suicide under section 306 & 498A of the IPC. Reportedly, Tharoor is the only person who has been named as an accused in the case. The court will hear the matter on May 24, 2018. Notably, if the court holds Tharoor guilty, he will be imprisoned for 10 long years along with a hefty fine.

In a fresh turn of developments, Congress veteran leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP have been charged with abetment of suicide in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. The charge sheet, which runs into more than 300 pages, has been filed under section 306 (abetment to suicide ) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh.

The judicature is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on May 24, where the Delhi Police is expected to press for summoning Congress leader. Speaking to media, the public prosecutor said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the Supreme Court as he is a suspect in the case.

Furthermore, the charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that the businesswoman Sunanda Pushkar died within 3 years, 3 months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple had entered into a wedlock on August 22, 2010.

The report suggests that Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation. An FIR was also registered by the Delhi Police on January ,1, 2015 against unknown persons under section 302 of the IPC (murder).

In an attempt to politicise the matter, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also filed a PIL in Delhi High Court and has urged the judicature to initiate a CBI in the death of Pushkar. Swamy had also asked for a joint multi-agency team to investigate the case. The court dismissed his petition. Notably, Swami then moved to the Supreme Court who had asked the Delhi Police to respond to Swamy’s plea in February.

