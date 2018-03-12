According to a secret report, wife of former Union Minister Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned and the investigators knew the fact from the very beginning. On January 17, 2014, police found Sunanda Pushkar died in her Room Number 345, which is a suite, at Hotel Leela Palace at about 9PM.

The mystery behind Sunanda Pushkar, wife of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took another twist when a report claiming that she was murdered came to light. According to the reports, wife of former Union Minister Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned and the investigators knew the fact from the very beginning. According to an exclusive report from DNA on Sunanda Pushkar case, states that the investigators knew the killers behind her death from the beginning yet her death remains a mystery till today. On January 17, 2014, police found Sunanda Pushkar died in her Room Number 345, which is a suite, at Hotel Leela Palace at about 9PM.

According to the first report prepared in the case by the then Deputy Commissioner of Police BS Jaiswal, it clearly states that the enquiry proceedings have done by Sub Divisional Magistrate at Vasant Vihar Alok Sharma define her Pushkar’s death as a murder and was certainly not a suicide. The reports accessed by DNA also claimed that the Sub Divisional Magistrate had ordered to investigate the case as a murder as he was not initially satisfied. After the autopsy report, the decision to start the investigation into the matter was taken.

In the autopsy report, it was stated that the reason behind the death was clearly poisoning. Alprazolam poisoning was found as the circumstantial evidence. Except injury number 10 with an injection mark, all other injuries are caused in a scuffle. Injury number 12 is teeth bite mark. The injuries are of various durations ranging from 12 hours to 4 days. The report also suggested that the injection marks on the body were fresh.

According to a report which was submitted to then Southern Delhi range Joint Commissioner of Police Vivek Gogia, the scuffle marks on Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor’s body were caused due to a scuffle between Sunanda Pushkar and her Husband Shashi Tharoor as per the statement of their personal attendant Narain Singh. Gogia was asked to personally monitor the case. The report was then submitted to Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the police did not file a case into the matter. After a week, when the matter was transferred to the crime branch, police decided to file an FIR of murder and start the probe, within four hours Gogia managed to get the case back from crime branch. The decision of the then Commissioner of Police BS Bassi led to delay in registration of FIR in the case for a year and investigation for almost two years.

