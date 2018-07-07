Shashi Tharoor on Saturday moved the Patiala House Court to direct Delhi Police from providing the copy of the charge sheet to any third person. The court issued a notice to the Delhi police to conduct a fair probe.

Earlier, the minister was granted bail from the court in the case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Tharoor had claimed that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on July 5.

The court, while hearing the petition for regular bail, said that there is no requirement to file a formal bail as anticipatory bail had been granted by sessions’ court. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked Tharoor to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount as directed by the sessions court and converted the interim relief to regular bail.

Thiruvananthapuram MP had moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest. The prosecutor opposed the application moved by BJP’s y Subramanian Swamy seeking Court’s nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and direct the police to give him the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier.

The Congress MP was earlier granted an anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case. He was given the bail and the court had noted that there was nothing on record to suggest that the accused has tried to influence the witness or tamper with evidence. The court had observed that Tharoor had joined the investigation when required.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. Shashi Tharoor was staying in the hotel with his wife as the official bungalow was being renovated at that time.

