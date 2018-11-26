Sunil Arora new CEC: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Sunil Arora as new Chief Election Commissioner. He will take charge on December 2 when incumbent OP Rawat demits office, reports said. His appointment came in the midst of the ongoing Assembly polls in five states. Arora, a 1980 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, will lead the Election Commission for the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Sunil Arora new CEC: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Sunil Arora as Chief Election Commissioner. He will take charge on December 2 when incumbent OP Rawat demits office, reports said. His appointment came in the midst of the ongoing Assembly polls in five states. Arora, a 1980 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre, will lead the Election Commission for the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year. He was appointed to the poll panel as Election Commissioner in September last year. Previously, Arora, 62, was Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

